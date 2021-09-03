Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 78,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570,640 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,494,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

