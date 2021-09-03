Solanium (SLIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 172.8% higher against the dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $90.88 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00131405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00155106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.55 or 0.07820896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,128.14 or 0.99972554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.48 or 0.00816639 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.