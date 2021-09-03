SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SolarWinds stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

