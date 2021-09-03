Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 9,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 2,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

