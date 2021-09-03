Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70. 107,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,375,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.