Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.70. 107,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,375,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

