South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 12.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 407,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 145,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$10.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

