SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Trading Down 1%

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14). Approximately 18,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.56.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

