SpaceChain Trading Up 46.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SpaceChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $11.67 million and $190,579.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 392,332,199 coins and its circulating supply is 308,255,716 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain . SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, SpaceChain is a community-based space platform that combines space and blockchain technologies to build an open-source blockchain-based satellite network, allowing users to develop and run decentralized applications in space. SpaceChain has adopted a dual token model – ERC-20 and QRC-20 — to expand their footprint and engage with additional communities of developers. The QRC-20 SPC token and ERC-20 SPC token will have a 1:1 swap exchange rate. The token supply that will be circulating will remain at 1,000,000,000 SPC. The QRC-20 SPC tokens and ERC-20 SPC tokens will remain interchangeable through authorized wallet services. This page refers to the ERC-20 version. After the swap, some exchanges such as CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX started trade ERC-20 SPC tokens while others continued trading QRC-20 SPC tokens. ERC-20 SPC token is fully compatible with Ethereum Decentralised Finance (DeFi) products capable of automating enforceable agreements in a highly immutable, permissionless system facilitated by smart contracts. Existing ERC-20 SPC token (v1) holders can opt to upgrade their tokens on a one-to-one basis at any time with any volume, in a seamless and secure process managed by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. The upgrade takes the SPC tokens (v1) and mints the exact same number of SPC tokens (v2). During the upgrade process, the tokens (v1) are either burnt or sent to the null address 0x0 to ensure permanent removal of the annulled tokens. Holders of QRC-20 SPC tokens can upgrade to the DeFi-compatible SPC token (v2) by filling in this form. SpaceChain (QRC-20) can be found here. “

SpaceChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

