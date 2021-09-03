Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 20,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

