Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 29,656 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 29,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $172,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LOV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 159,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

