Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 88,525 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 88,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $601,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LOV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 159,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,244. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

