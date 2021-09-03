Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $33,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

