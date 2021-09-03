Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $54,468.63 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 9,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $54,468.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spark Networks stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $2,794,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

