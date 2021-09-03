Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $96,894.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

