Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.