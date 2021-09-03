SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $46.19 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $46.19 million and $2.50 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.