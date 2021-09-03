SparksPay (SPK) Trading 18.8% Higher This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $38,564.63 and $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,491,839 coins and its circulating supply is 10,378,073 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

