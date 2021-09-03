SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 424.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $354.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.94 and a 200-day moving average of $339.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

