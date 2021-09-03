SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.04

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $166.04 and last traded at $166.04, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the period.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

