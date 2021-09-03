SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.51 and last traded at $109.51. 2,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10.

