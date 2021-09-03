SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is ERn Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 144,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 163,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 404,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,872. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

