SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

