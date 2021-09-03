SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 4.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $36,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 178,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,973. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

