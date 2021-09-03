Spendcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00123154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00788285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

