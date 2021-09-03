Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Cap Hits $5.23 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $5.23 million and $226,012.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.75 or 0.07842377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,713.90 or 0.99860138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00812912 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

