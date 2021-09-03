Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.