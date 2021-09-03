Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62.
Spire has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
Shares of SR stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.
In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
