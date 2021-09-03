Splintershards (SPS) One Day Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and $3.29 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

