Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) versus Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Critical Survey

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.68 $137.70 million $1.67 25.98

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.09% 38.22% 5.67%

Volatility and Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Stable Road Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

