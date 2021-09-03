StableXSwap (STAX) Market Cap Hits $53.98 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00007827 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $53.98 million and $1,662.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

