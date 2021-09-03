Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.63

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 2352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The firm has a market cap of $604.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

