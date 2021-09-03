Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $819.34 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017879 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

