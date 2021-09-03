Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells $342,713.80 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total transaction of $342,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91.

STMP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.80. The stock had a trading volume of 230,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 908,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 742,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

