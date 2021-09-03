Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells $342,713.80 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total transaction of $342,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56.
- On Monday, August 2nd, James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91.
STMP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.80. The stock had a trading volume of 230,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55.
STMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
