Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells $687,598.56 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total value of $687,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total value of $342,713.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.80. 230,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,059. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stamps.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Stamps.com by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.