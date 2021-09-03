Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. 220,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,733. The company has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

