Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,946 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,365 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.