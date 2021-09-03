Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.67. 1,477,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,172. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.