STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $106.10 million and $753,240.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

