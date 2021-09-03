State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of State Street worth $32,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 180.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $92.69 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

