Status Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.43 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $373.08 million and approximately $43.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00784252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.