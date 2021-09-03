Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “$54.00” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.26.

Shares of TSE SJ traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,431. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$41.89 and a one year high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

