Stellar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $845.60 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Stellar has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.91 billion and $845.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00062711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00091757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.61 or 0.07836100 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,840 coins and its circulating supply is 23,659,957,070 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.