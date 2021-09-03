Step Finance Price Tops $0.93 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 51% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $24.70 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 64.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.49 or 0.07914533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.84 or 1.00101578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00812348 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.