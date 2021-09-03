Step Hero Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and $8.23 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Hero has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,373,625 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

