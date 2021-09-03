Stipend 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $453,794.96 and $35.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.66 or 0.99880057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.00947197 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.87 or 0.00483474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00358023 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00065339 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004941 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,696,736 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

