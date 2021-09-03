Stipend Market Capitalization Achieves $452,642.90 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $452,642.90 and $35.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,689.82 or 1.00086220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.71 or 0.00931997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00495912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00357319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,697,893 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

