Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 3rd (AT1, ENI, RDSB, RI, SOHO, STNE, SWIM, TATYY, VAPO, VLOWY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 3rd:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.80 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Get Aroundtown SA alerts:

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

was given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.