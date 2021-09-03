Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 3rd (AWR, BRT, CCO, DOCU, DOO, DOOO, ENGH, GTES, IMPL, KL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 3rd:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is expanding steadily and increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, which assure a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in the electricity and water infrastructure upgrade. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$108.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$155.00 price target on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK). Tigress Financial issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Sinotrans (OTC:SNOTF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

