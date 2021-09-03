Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,134 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 845% compared to the average volume of 120 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $10.26 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

