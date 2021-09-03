Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,493% compared to the average volume of 680 call options.

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $179,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,987 shares of company stock worth $10,913,287. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

