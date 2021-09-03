Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TFS Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,032 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,734% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of TFSL opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

